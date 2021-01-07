Kate Flannery Shares Fun Facts About 'The Office's' Meredith Palmer [EXCLUSIVE]

After many years on Netflix, The Office has officially left the streaming platform in favor of NBC's new streaming service, Peacock . But before you groan over needing to subscribe to yet another platform, Peacock is bringing The Office to you with loads of never-before-seen content.

You won't need a Peacock subscription to view the series' first two seasons, though if you want all of the new clips and bloopers, you'll need to join the platform for $4.99 a month. The new content is so exclusive, even some of the cast members don't know what you'll get!

Cast member Kate Flannery sat down with Distractify to tell us a little more about her character, Meredith Palmer, and what kind of exclusive The Office content you can expect to see on Peacock.