Who's Hiding Behind the Ugly Sweater on Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer'?
Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer' showcases an array of unique costumes and breathtaking performances, featuring an unforgettable act by Ugly Sweater.
Get ready to bust out those dance moves because Season 11 of The Masked Singer is here!
Hosted by the one and only Nick Cannon, this reality singing showdown is bringing in a new face on the panel: Rita Ora. The popular singer is bringing her British charm and superstar sass to the show, filling in for the fabulous Nicole Scherzinger, who's off slaying in the West End revival of Sunset Boulevard.
But fear not, dear viewers, because while the panel may have a new look, the format remains unchanged! As always, the series features mysterious performers donning outrageous costumes while a panel of judges tries to uncover their celebrity identities.
Now that the premiere is upon us, speculation runs rampant about the performers' identities, especially the enigmatic Ugly Sweater. So, who could be hiding behind that costume on The Masked Singer? Keep reading to find out!
Ugly Sweater on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 1 Clues:
- Train
- A rabbit in a hat
- Went from living in penthouses to sleeping on park benches
- An alarm clock displaying 2:40
- Blue album on a record player
- "Featuring" — Ugly Sweater states, "Ugly sweaters are always in style ... must be why the biggest stars wanna work with me."
Ugly Sweater on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert: While we don't know for sure who is behind the Goldfish mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
In the electrifying Season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer, the fabulous judges unleash a flurry of wild guesses to try and unravel the mystery behind Ugly Sweater's secret identity! Check them out below:
- Robin — Aaron Neville, Ronald Eisley, Eddie Levert, Charlie Wilson
- Ken — Nile Rodgers
- Rita — Verdine White
So, who is Ugly Sweater on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Ugly Sweater hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Stream the next day on Hulu.