Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Gumball on 'The Masked Singer' Debuts for Oz Night — Who's Behind the Mask? This mystery singer may have a connection to judge Rita Ora. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 13 2024, Published 8:11 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The eleventh season of The Masked Singer is officially underway. A whole new collection of crazy costumes is putting on jaw-dropping performances as the panel of celebrity judges (including Rita Ora subbing in for Nicole Scherzinger) try to guess who's behind the mask. The season premiere has already kicked off with a sizeable celebrity reveal, so the surprises can only get more shocking from here as Group B takes the stage. As such, new singers are debuting for Wizard of Oz Night.

Article continues below advertisement

One of them is Gumball, who comes out swinging with a rendition of "Heartbeat Song" by Kelly Clarkson. This sweet-as-candy robotic gumball machine would make any costumed performer from the Wonka Glasgow Experience blush, but fans are already curious to know: who is Gumball underneath the mask? The judges are already chewing over this one. Let's break down their guesses.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Gumball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 2 Clues: Map of the American south

Two guitars and a drum set

Says he got booed off the stage at a competition for winning

Spider

Horse and chariot

Might have a connection to judge Rita Ora

Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Tin Man's heart clock. Gumball said, "Deep down, at the end of the day, Tin Man always had the heart of a superhero. And I actually might too."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Gumball on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Gumball mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 2 Guesses: Rita: Chace Crawford

Robin: Kevin Jonas

Ken: Jamie Dornan

So, who is Gumball on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…