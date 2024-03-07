Who Is Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer'? They Debut in Season 11 With a Popular Song

Season 11 of The Masked Singer is officially underway. You know the drill by now! The latest installment of the long-running reality show competition features mystery performers wearing wacky costumes as a panel of judges tries to guess which celebrity is hiding under the mask. Season 10 surprised everyone with performances from Ne-Yo, Billie Jean King, and Ginuwine, and Demi Lovato.

We can expect Season 11 to be no different as audiences spend weeks theorizing and guessing which famous celeb will be performing for us next. With all new themes and even stranger costumes, these new Masked Singer performances are sure to wow us.

In fact, the season already kicked off strong with a performance from Goldfish, a singer with a gorgeous dress and an expertly coifed fish head. And as with any Masked Singer contestant, we're already asking: Who is Goldfish? Fans are already guessing.