Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer

Who Is Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer'? They Debut in Season 11 With a Popular Song

These are some pretty FINteresting clues...

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:11 p.m. ET

Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Season 11 of The Masked Singer is officially underway. You know the drill by now! The latest installment of the long-running reality show competition features mystery performers wearing wacky costumes as a panel of judges tries to guess which celebrity is hiding under the mask. Season 10 surprised everyone with performances from Ne-Yo, Billie Jean King, and Ginuwine, and Demi Lovato.

Article continues below advertisement

We can expect Season 11 to be no different as audiences spend weeks theorizing and guessing which famous celeb will be performing for us next. With all new themes and even stranger costumes, these new Masked Singer performances are sure to wow us.

In fact, the season already kicked off strong with a performance from Goldfish, a singer with a gorgeous dress and an expertly coifed fish head. And as with any Masked Singer contestant, we're already asking: Who is Goldfish? Fans are already guessing.

Goldfish performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues:

  • “When I first started out, I made a splash overnight.”
  • Jar of heart candies
  • Ship’s wheel
  • Two kiss marks
  • Glass slipper
  • A gold record — Goldfish said, “Let the record show that gold is my lucky color.”
lea michele selena gomez carly rae jepsen masked singer
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Goldfish mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

  • Episode 1 Guesses:

    • Rita — Hilary Duff, Lucy Hale, Lea Michele

    Jenny — Selena Gomez

    Ken — Carly Rae Jepsen

    So, who is Goldfish on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

    Goldfish hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

    Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

    Advertisement
    More from Distractify

    Nicole Scherzinger Is Leaving 'The Masked Singer' to Focus on Another Commitment

    The Cow on 'The Masked Singer' Is This Famous R&B Singer — and the Season 10 Winner

    Ken Jeong's Guesses on 'The Masked Singer' Are Usually (But Not Always!) Totally Wrong

    Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

      Distractify Logo

      Opt-out of personalized ads

      © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.