Sir Lion on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed as This TV Host (SPOILERS) Sir Lion is the latest wild card performer to take the stage on 'The Masked Singer.' Here's what we know about who they are. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 8:44 p.m. ET UPDATED Mar. 27 2024, 9:05 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! Sir Lion has been revealed! Scroll down to find out who was behind the mask! Season 11 of The Masked Singer is currently underway as the reality TV singing competition keeps the costumes coming and the judges guessing. The latest installment features all-new themes, wackier masks, and some truly shocking performances that serve to throw our seasoned panelists for a loop as they try to discern who's under the mask every week. Naturally, the season is still full of wild card performers to keep everyone on their toes.

One of them is Sir Lion who takes the stage during TV Theme Song Night. This fuzzy circus ringleader makes a surprise appearance on tonight's episode performing "Love and Marriage" from the ever poorly aging family sitcom, Married with Children. The mask already has the judges trying to guess between different TV show hosts. What do we know so far about Sir Lion's identity? Here are the clues and guesses so far.

Source: Fox

Sir Lion on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 4 Clues: Anchor

Comes from a "well-known pride"

Rubbed elbows with Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise

Jerry Seinfeld

Picture of 30 Rock

TV Theme Night Clue: Co-star. Sir Lion said, "I wasn't in the cartoon [Flintstones], but I've co-starred on a different TV show with Betty Rubble.

Source: Getty Images

Sir Lion on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

So, who is Sir Lion on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…