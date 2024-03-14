Distractify
Cleocatra Makes a Regal Entrance on Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer' — Do We Know Who They Are?

Cleocatra shows up for Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.' Here's what we know about their identity so far.

Season 11 of The Masked Singer is just getting started as a whole new lineup of costumed singers take the stage. The judges may look different, but the competition is even wilder with all new wacky mascots singing their guts out while we try to guess who's singing under the mask. On March 13, 2024, the show rolled out Wizard of Oz Night where singers got to transport audiences to the land of Oz for some truly fantastical performances.

One of the singers making their Season 11 debut is Cleocatra. This Egypt-inspired regal feline graces the stage with a shockingly lavish queenly outfit and one of the fuzziest cat faces we've ever seen on the show. What do we know so far about their identity? Who is Cleocatra under the mask? We break down the clues and what judges think about who is really behind the costume.

Cleocatra on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 2 Clues:

  • Hourglass
  • Bel-Air
  • The word "Vacay!"
  • Raven or crow
  • Tiara
  • Got a diagnosis she "never wanted but so desperately needed"
  • Wizard of Oz Night Clue: The Good Witch's magic wand. Cleocatra said, "I've already worked my magic on an Emmy award-winning show."
Cleocatra on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Cleocatra mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 2 Guesses:

So, who is Cleocatra on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Cleocatra hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Catch The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

