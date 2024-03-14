Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer The Beets on 'The Masked Singer' Are a Pair of Best Friends, But Who's Behind the Masks? We have the clues, we have the judges' guesses — but who is really the dynamic duo behind the Beets? By Sara Belcher Mar. 13 2024, Published 8:44 p.m. ET Source: FOX

As Season 11 of The Masked Singer begins to pick up the pace, we're getting to know more and more about this season's mystery contestants. We've seen everything from Rudy Giuliani in a Jack in the Box costume to Grammy winners like Shaggy, meaning just about any public figure could be behind the masks this season. Group B is about to take the stage, introducing another round of players to be unmasked this season — but not before we get a chance to guess who they are!

The Beets duo is one to get viewers talking, as they clearly know how to keep a beat with their introductory performance. This isn't the first time we've seen a pair tackle The Masked Singer together, but just who could be behind these masks? The judges have their guesses, and we have a breakdown of all of the clues so far so you can make your own educated guesses. Here's what we know so far.

Source: FOX

Beets on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 2 Clues: Radio

Book

2 of Hearts card

Apples

“For a moment, we had 40 million eyes on us.”

Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Toto. Beets said, “Like Toto and Dorothy, we’re the best of friends. And with pretty good co-stars, too.”

Source: Getty Images Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, K-Ci and Jojo, and Steve Martin and Martin Short

Beets on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

So who are the Beets on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...