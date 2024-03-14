The Beets on 'The Masked Singer' Are a Pair of Best Friends, But Who's Behind the Masks?
We have the clues, we have the judges' guesses — but who is really the dynamic duo behind the Beets?
As Season 11 of The Masked Singer begins to pick up the pace, we're getting to know more and more about this season's mystery contestants. We've seen everything from Rudy Giuliani in a Jack in the Box costume to Grammy winners like Shaggy, meaning just about any public figure could be behind the masks this season. Group B is about to take the stage, introducing another round of players to be unmasked this season — but not before we get a chance to guess who they are!
The Beets duo is one to get viewers talking, as they clearly know how to keep a beat with their introductory performance. This isn't the first time we've seen a pair tackle The Masked Singer together, but just who could be behind these masks? The judges have their guesses, and we have a breakdown of all of the clues so far so you can make your own educated guesses. Here's what we know so far.
Beets on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 2 Clues:
- Radio
- Book
- 2 of Hearts card
- Apples
- “For a moment, we had 40 million eyes on us.”
- Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Toto. Beets said, “Like Toto and Dorothy, we’re the best of friends. And with pretty good co-stars, too.”
Beets on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Beets' masks, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Episode 2 Guesses:
- Rita: Will Arnett and Jason Bateman
- Ken: K-Ci & JoJo
- Robin: Steve Martin and Martin Short
So who are the Beets on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
The Beets haven't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.