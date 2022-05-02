Ruben Studdard Has Enjoyed Quite a Successful Singing Career Post-'American Idol'

After winning the second season of American Idol back in 2003, Ruben enjoyed quite a bit of success. Per Wikipedia, the singer was the recipient of a Grammy nomination in 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance thanks to his recording of the song "Superstar."

Ruben has released seven studio albums since becoming an Idol champion and has also made forays into stage work with his role in the national tour revival of Ain't Misbehavin'.