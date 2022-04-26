Who Got Voted Off 'American Idol' Tonight? Results for April 25, 2022By Brittany Frederick
Apr. 25 2022, Published 11:01 p.m. ET
ABC's American Idol may make superstars, but it also has to crush several other contestants' dreams along the way. After all, only one singer can win the title, which means everyone else has to go home at some point. Who's the most recent American Idol Season 20 contestant to be eliminated?
Season 20 is the show's fifth season on ABC, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie returning as judges. It will forever be known as the season in which presumed winner Kenedi Anderson dropped out, but who else went home? And what's in store for the remaining artists in the coming weeks? Here's the latest Idol elimination news.
Who got eliminated from 'American Idol' tonight, April 25, 2022?
Tristen Gressett was eliminated in the April 25, 2022, episode of American Idol. Gressett didn't win enough of the public's votes with his prior performance of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, which sadly, was a fitting song for the 19-year-old from Alabama to go home on.
Who did the judges save on 'American Idol'?
Almost replacing Gressett on the chopping block was Lady K. The 31-year-old (also from Alabama, interestingly) was in danger after she covered Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor," but she ultimately lived to sing another day as the show named its Top 10 artists and inched closer to naming the next American Idol.
Also through to the next round were Nicolina, Fritz Hager, Mike Parker, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Leah Marlene, Huntergirl, Emyrson Flora, and Jay.
What happens on 'American Idol' next week?
The next American Idol episode is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, and it's that classic staple: Disney Night. (Friendly reminder that Disney owns ABC, which airs American Idol.) No specific information about performances has been released yet, but expect plenty of showstopping numbers from the Top 10.
Fans will get an extra special episode next week as Monday, May 2, 2022 is a doozy for anyone who's even sort of watched the show over the years. Dubbed "The Great Idol Reunion," this is the episode where as many Idol alumni as ABC could pack into an hour come back to perform.
The list of returning stars includes Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard, Kris Allen, Lauren Alaina, David Cook, and Maddie Poppe, among others. "Additional surprise guests" are also being teased.
American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.