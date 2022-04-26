Fans will get an extra special episode next week as Monday, May 2, 2022 is a doozy for anyone who's even sort of watched the show over the years. Dubbed "The Great Idol Reunion," this is the episode where as many Idol alumni as ABC could pack into an hour come back to perform.

The list of returning stars includes Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard, Kris Allen, Lauren Alaina, David Cook, and Maddie Poppe, among others. "Additional surprise guests" are also being teased.