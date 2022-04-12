Text This Number to Vote for Your Favorite 'American Idol' ContestantBy Pretty Honore
Apr. 11 2022, Published 9:59 p.m. ET
This June marks two decades since American Idol debuted on ABC and took reality TV by storm. Since then, dozens of talented artists from all walks have life have gone head-to-head in an epic battle of the ballads. But few have come out on top. Season 20 of American Idol kicked off on Feb. 27, and the search for the country’s next superstar is well underway.
The Top 24 contestants have succeeded in securing their spot in the competition so far, but their skills are tested at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. As a result, four contestants will be voted off and the Top 24 will become the Top 20. Now, it’s up to viewers to decide who those unlucky artists are.
Here’s how to vote for your favorite contestant on Season 20 of American Idol.
Although it’s still early in the competition, a few frontrunners have emerged — including but not limited to Kenedi Anderson, who received a Platinum Ticket from judges but abruptly left the competition after making the Top 24. In her absence, it’s certain that a few of her former co-stars will step up in her place.
And thanks to technology, there are plenty of ways for viewers to play their part in crowning America’s next superstar. For the first time in American Idol history, viewers will be able to cast their votes in overnight voting windows.
Fans can vote via ABC.com, the free ABC app, or by texting your favorite contestant’s number to 21523. Read on to find out more.
Text your favorite ‘American Idol’ contestant’s number to 21523.
- Jay Copeland Text “1” to 21523
- Elli Rowe Text “2” to 21523
- Tristen Gressett Text “3” to 21523
- Scarlet Ayliz Text “4” to 21523
- Sage McNeely Text “5” to 21523
- Danielle Finn Text “6” to 21523
- Mike Parker Text “7” to 21523
- Emyrson Flora Text “8” to 21523
- Dan Marshall Text “9” to 21523
- Jacob Moran Text “10” to 21523
- HunterGirl Text “11” to 21523
- Nicolina Bozzo Text “12” to 21523
- Cadence Baker Text “13” to 21523
- Sir Blayke Text “14” to 21523
- Allegra Miles Text “15” to 21523
- Lady K Text “16” to 21523
- Ava Maybee Text “17” to 21523
- Noah Thompson Text “18” to 21523
- Leah Marlene Text “19” to 21523
- Cameron Whitcomb Text “20” to 21523
- Christian Guardino Text “21” to 21523
- Katyrah Love Text “22” to 21523
- Fritz Hager Text “23” to 21523
Although the voting window for April 10 has already closed, American Idol fans have another opportunity to cast their votes on April 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. EST.
Viewers can follow American Idol on Twitter to get real-time notifications about when the polls open for each leg of the competition. Viewers can vote up to 10 times via web, text, and app.
Catch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.