Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: ABC What Is the Schedule for 'American Idol' Season 21? Here's the Scoop By Anna Garrison Feb. 17 2023, Updated 4:53 p.m. ET

Reality singing competition American Idol returns triumphant for Season 21, and fans cannot wait. The panel of judges, which includes musical legends Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, reunite with host Ryan Seacrest for a new season of aspiring musicians and new episodes. As usual, the winner of American Idol is rewarded with a recording contract and a prize of $250,000.

Article continues below advertisement

With the premiere date set for Feb. 19, 2023, fans are eager to know the American Idol Season 21 episode schedule. Keep reading for everything you need to know so you don't miss out!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What is the schedule for Season 21 of 'American Idol'?

Previously, American Idol ran from February until May, and Season 21 will follow roughly the same format. Like last season, contestants who make it past Hollywood Week are invited to perform at Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii with a new pair of guest mentors. Last year's mentors were Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen, but for Season 21, American Idol has selected Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone, per their Instagram page.

So far, here is the American Idol Season 21 schedule information, as provided by ABC. The schedule will continue to be updated as more dates are announced! Sunday (Feb. 19): Auditions, Pt. 1 Sunday (Feb. 29): Auditions, Pt. 2 Sunday (March 5): Auditions, Pt. 3

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, auditions lasted until mid-March, with Hollywood Week officially taking place the first week in April. The Top 12 were selected by mid-April, and the Finals took place at the end of May. In all likelihood, American Idol Season 21 will follow a very similar schedule, especially considering many of the auditions took place over Zoom from Aug. 3 to Sept. 14 in 2022, per ABC.

Is 'American Idol' available for streaming?