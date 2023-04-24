Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: ABC Everything We Know About the Official Top 20 on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 'American Idol' Season 21 is down to its Top 20 and is on its way to selecting the Top 12 contestants. Here are the singers who made it in and who got sent home! By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 24 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

As American Idol Season 21 continues, the competition is narrowing its search for the next music superstar. In April 2023, the Top 26 contestants were chosen to battle it out to become the Top 20.

See who made the cut and which six singers didn’t make it all the way. We’ve got the full scoop on the official American Idol Top 20!

Here are the picks for the Top 20 for Season 21 of ‘American Idol.’

After battling against one another at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i, the Top 26 went down to 20. The following contestants made it to the Top 20:

We Ani

Paige Anne

Marybeth Byrd

Megan Danielle

Mariah Faith

Kaeyra

Lucy Love

Haven Madison

Hannah Nicolaisen

Nutsa

Warren Peay

Nailyah Serenity

Zachariah Smith

Olivia Soli

Oliver Steele

Colin Stough

Iam Tongi

Tyson Venegas

Matt Wilson

Michael Williams

The Top 20 selections didn’t include some of the competition’s standout contestants. Fan-favorite Elijah McCormick was sent home after not securing America’s votes. Other eliminated contestants were PJAE, Elise Kristine, Emma Busse, Dawson Wayne, and Malik Heard.

When do the live shows start on ‘American Idol?’?

The first live episode of American Idol Season 21 airs on Monday, April 24. This is also when the season's Top 12 will be chosen. Be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s how to vote for your fave on this season of 'American Idol.'

During Sunday’s episode, the show also shared how to vote for the Top 20 singers. To vote for your favorite singer, text the American Idol contestant’s designated number to 21523. Each Top 20 contestant has their own number from 1-20, so fans would select the number from there.