Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: Getty Images HunterGirl Rocked the Stage on 'American Idol' — But Where Is She Now? During Season 20 of American Idol, audiences had the pleasure of watching country singer HunterGirl. But what is HunterGirl is doing now? By Emma Saletta Apr. 23 2023, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

During Season 20 of American Idol, audiences had the pleasure of watching Platinum Ticket winner and country singer HunterGirl. The Nashville native had already been releasing music prior to competing on the show, and despite being first runner-up, she's already won several songwriting competitions.

Article continues below advertisement

However, after becoming a singing sensation on American Idol, the star has since gone on to have a huge social media following and stay connected to the show. With that in mind, let's take a look at what HunterGirl is doing now.

HunterGirl returned to 'American Idol'.

On April 23, 2023, HunterGirl once again graced the American Idol stage, along with Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson. They're on hand to help out current contestants such as Paige Anne, who got a second chance to sing for America's votes, and which will surely be nostalgic for both artists.

Article continues below advertisement

"So good to see one of the sweetest people ever @lionelrichie again," she captioned a photo taken with judge Lionel Richie and Noah upon her return to American Idol. She added, "Thank you for always being such a light. Can’t wait to be back on @americanidol again tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, HunterGirl is continuing to perform at small venues and festivals. She has also been on tour, and opened for Lainey Wilson. Although she headlines several shows, she will also open for Josh Turner, Luke Combs, Parmalee, and American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

Other than performing on stages to adoring fans, the singer also shares videos on her Instagram of herself singing covers of hit country songs, and has even posted videos from her tour bus while traveling to her concert venues.

Article continues below advertisement

As for her own music, HunterGirl has released new songs following her time on the show, and her most recent tune was a duet she performed with Noah. The duet, titled "One Day Tonight", was released on April 23, 2023. As of this publication, it is unknown if she and Noah will be releasing any more music together — but we sure hope so!

Article continues below advertisement

HunterGirl has kept in contact with 'American Idol' judges for quite some time.

Like many musicians from American Idol, HunterGirl has kept in touch with contestants and judges from the show. However, based on circumstances regarding touring, the judge she seems to keep in contact with the most is Luke, who invited her to his Las Vegas show in February 2023. As of now, the only American Idol contestant from her season she's collaborated with since her time on the show is Noah.

Article continues below advertisement

Although she hasn't posted too much social media about American Idol, she has continued to promote shows and performances. She's also posted photos with musicians who's she's performed with at smaller venues outside the festival scene.