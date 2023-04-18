Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol Source: Instagram/@beckettrex Beckett Rex Has Officially Dropped out of 'American Idol' and Viewers Are Curious Why Why did Beckett Rex leave 'American Idol'? The singer dropped out of the competition ahead of the Monday, April 17, 2023 episode. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 18 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Now that Fox’s American Idol Season 21 is past the audition phase, the open vote portion of the competition is in full swing. On American Idol, folks are either eliminated, bow out of the competition due to falling ill, or simply self-eliminate for undisclosed reasons. And Top 26 hopeful Beckett Rex has joined the small bunch of contestants who have self-eliminated.

Naturally, viewers were shocked to learn the news, and questions have since been running rampant on social media. So, why did Beckett Rex leave American Idol? Here’s everything that we know.

Beckett Rex confirmed on social media that he did drop out of ‘American Idol’s' Top 26.

In a Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Instagram story post, Beckett addressed all the speculation about his unexpected departure from the competition series. “To all of you wondering, yes I was on American Idol and I made the Top 26,” Beckett wrote on a picture with him wearing sunglasses and holding a golden ticket. “I’m not going to say why I didn’t continue in the competition, but I will say that it was my choice.”

Beckett ended the message by saying he’s appreciative of the American Idol family and urged fans and supporters to vote for his friends in the competition. Beckett’s IG story post follows Ryan Seacrest’s announcement about a contestant dropping out of the competition during the Monday, April 17 live episode.

"Now recently, one of the Top 26 decided to bow out of the competition, so we turned to the judges' first alternate," Ryan shared as he went on to introduce the alternate, Paige Anne.

Fans are now wondering what’s next for Beckett Rex and his music career.

Giving up a spot on one of the most monumental competition shows is no easy feat, so fans believe that Beckett may have something up his sleeve. For starters, Beckett could be possibly working with a label with hopes of being signed. Not to mention, the 19-year-old could already be working on an EP or album.

