What Is Noah Thompson Doing Now? Here's What's Next for the 'American Idol' Season 20 Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

Yes! Noah’s friend Arthur really did sign him up for American Idol. The construction co-workers were actually on the job, framing up walls, when the fateful moment happened.

“He was just sitting in his chair, being lazy as usual, and he ended up scrolling though [his phone.]" Noah told Distractify. "He saw where they were having auditions, and he told me he was going to sign me up. And I was like, ‘No, it’s not happening.’ I really did not want him to sign me up at all. I was really upset about it when I found out he did.”