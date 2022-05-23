Noah Thompson's Family Life Comes to Light Amidst His 'American Idol' Win

Noah Thompson's Family Life Comes to Light Amidst His 'American Idol' WinBy Jamie Lerner
May. 23 2022, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the American Idol Season 20 finale.
On May 22, Noah Thompson was crowned as the 20th winner of American Idol. The classic “country boy” dominated the contest, even up against “country girl” HunterGirl and pop princess Leah Marlene. But as the winner of the popular ABC series, Noah now has plenty of fans peeking into his personal life.
On American Idol, Noah talks about his baby boy and how he’s motivated by his son. But at only 20 years old, Noah’s an extremely young father. So is he married and if not, who is his baby mama? What is his family life like? Noah was just a normal guy, but now, he’s going to become a true superstar.
Is Noah Thompson married?
One of the major takeaways about Noah from American Idol is his connection to his home in Kentucky. On the show, he talks a lot about his baby son, Walker, and his grandmother, Karen. Noah shared on the series, "I have a small child; he just turned 7 months. I recently became a father, and my little guy is my inspiration for everything. It blows my mind that I'm even here since this might offer my son a new life, a better one."
Now, Walker is just about 1 year old, and although Noah and his baby mama aren’t married, they have been together since at least 2018. Noah’s girlfriend, Angel Dixon, is his high school sweetheart. They attended prom together in 2019 before having a child together later on. Throughout American Idol, Angel was cheering Noah on, and now, their life together is going to change forever.
Right before the finale, Angel wrote on Instagram, “Behind the scenes of all this the contestants work very hard each and every day, making for long days and sleepless nights. I’m not gonna lie, I’m ready for my man to be home. It’s very hard to leave one another, but I know that God is in control and he has a plan!”
Growing up, Noah’s life with his parents was complicated, so his grandmother was like his mother.
On the Mother’s Day episode of American Idol, we learned a lot about Noah’s childhood and his relationship with his parents. He decided to perform the song “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac to honor his grandmother, Karen. She shared on the show, “I am beyond proud of Noah. From the time he was little he always loved music. I actually thought he was going to be a drummer, but kind of glad he took to the guitar.”
And although Noah had COVID-19 during the Mother’s Day episode, and was quarantined in a hotel room, he still made the effort to sing for his grandmother. “My grandma basically raised me,” Noah revealed. “My parents had divorced, and my dad just felt that it was better for me to be with my grandma.” Throughout the show, Noah’s grandmother was beside him, cheering him on the entire time.
As far as his parents go, Noah grew up close to his dad. In his pre-season interview with Billboard, Noah explained that his dad was a major musical inspiration.
“My dad has always been a big influence on me,” he shared. “He was always playing the guitar. I grew up around him being in a band so I was listening to a lot of different instruments at a really early age. My dad wrote songs. His band was trying to make it and that’s all he thought about. He brought me to his gigs and I would be out in the audience listening.”
And as for Noah’s mother? Well, not much is known about her. Because Noah was mostly raised by his father and grandmother, not much about his mother’s story is confirmed on American Idol. Regardless, Noah’s win definitely means a lot to his supportive family.