Noah Thompson's Family Life Comes to Light Amidst His 'American Idol' Win

As far as his parents go, Noah grew up close to his dad. In his pre-season interview with Billboard, Noah explained that his dad was a major musical inspiration.

“My dad has always been a big influence on me,” he shared. “He was always playing the guitar. I grew up around him being in a band so I was listening to a lot of different instruments at a really early age. My dad wrote songs. His band was trying to make it and that’s all he thought about. He brought me to his gigs and I would be out in the audience listening.”