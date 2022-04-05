These Season 5 'American Idol' Contestants All Made It to the Top 24

These Season 5 'American Idol' Contestants All Made It to the Top 24By Leila Kozma
Season 5 of American Idol has already introduced viewers to extraordinarily talented singers, like New Orleans' Kevin Gullage, and Kenedi Anderson, whose singing chops are only paralleled by Lady Gaga's.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the hit reality TV show provides a platform for the next generation of superstars. 59 contestants partook in the Showstoppers round — and only two dozen made it to the Top 24.
The Top 24 on 'American Idol' kicks off in the second week of April 2022.
Season 5 of American Idol kicked off on Feb. 27, 2022. Kevin Gullage, Tristen Gressett, Katyrah Love, and many others received a Golden Ticket during the auditions round that took them straight to Hollywood Week.
A few others, including Kenedi Anderson, Jay Copeland, and HunterGirl snatched a Platinum Ticket — which technically puts them ahead of some of their competitors. The trio entered the contest during April 3's Hollywood Duets Challenge.
But it all came to a head on the April 4 episode. The Final Judgment marked a turning point for many contestants, with only 24 making it to the following round, which will be filmed in Hawaii.
Who made it to the Top 24 on 'American Idol'?
Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, Cadence Baker, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Emyrson Flora, HunterGirl, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Sage, and Scarlet Ayliz all scored a place in the Top 24.
Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Daniel Marshall, Fritz Hager, Jacob Moran, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, Noah Thompson, Sir Blayke, and Tristen Gressett earned a spot in the next round as well.
Ryleigh Madison, Yoli Mayor, Douglas Mills Jr., Dontrell Briggs, Jordan Chase, Kelsie Dolin, Betty Maxwell, and Dakota Hayden were considerably less lucky — as all of them have failed to make it to the Top 24.
To keep things interesting, the judges pulled a few pranks on American Idol contestants before announcing their decision. This is exactly what happened to Jay Copeland, who realized during his brief conversation with the judges that his journey might come to an end sooner than he had anticipated — until Katy Perry revealed that he made it to the Top 24.
"Lot of talent on this show. We don't love doing all of this. Some of it we love, some of it we don't. So Jay, when we first met you, it was like, 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered,'" Katy said. "You sang that song, and we were, it was like, 'Wow, we've got Season 5 sealed. In our opinion, you are almost a perfect singer. But sometimes, perfection doesn't win over feeling."
She continued, "You look like a star. So, I'm sorry to say, your Idol journey is ending ... at some point in the future but it's not tonight because you are in the Top 24, baby!"
Catch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.