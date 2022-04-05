Kevin Gullage Is a Fan-Favorite on 'American Idol' — Did He Make It to the Top 24?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 5 2022, Published 10:10 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for American Idol 2022.
Featuring some 59 contestants, the "Showstoppers Round" of American Idol marks a turning point in the competition, allowing the judges and the viewers to suss out who deserves to compete for the top spot.
Noah Thompson, Kelsie Dolin, Kevin Gullage, and others took to the stage hoping they would score a victory. What happened? Who made it to the Top 24 on American Idol? How did Kevin Gullage fare?
Kevin Gullage performed "I Can’t Stand the Rain" on the "Showstoppers Round" of 'American Idol.'
Kevin Gullage treated the judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and the viewers to a sweeping take on "I Can’t Stand the Rain," a song by Ann Peebles that entered its second renaissance after Tina Turner released a new version in 1984.
A mightily talented singer, songwriter, composer, and performer, Kevin set himself exceptionally high standards with his previous performances. He and Yoli Mayer performed "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better," the song by The Sassy on the "Hollywood Duets Challenge" of American Idol. Yoli got eliminated after performing "Human" by rum.gold in the "Showstoppers Round," but how did Kevin do? Did he make it to the Top 24?
Kevin Gullage is one of the contestants who made it to the Top 24 on 'American Idol.'
Kevin crushed the performance, earning the opportunity to partake in the next round of the competition filmed in Hawaii. His take on "I Can’t Stand the Rain" earned him a great deal of applause, helping Kevin cement himself as an American Idol contestant to keep an eye out for.
2022 marks a busy year for Kevin Gullage, a fan-favorite on 'American Idol' and an esteemed musician.
Born in New Orleans in 1998, Kevin received a Golden Ticket after auditioning with a brilliant take on "That's How Strong My Love Is" by Otis Redding. As the frontman of Kevin & The Blues Groovers, he had plenty of opportunities to fine-tune his skills as a musician and performer — and he is on course to achieve big things on American Idol and beyond.
Kevin and his band are scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Festival held in Innsbruck, Austria, in July 2022. Kevin also landed a spot as a featured performer on the Disney Cruise Lines. He announced that he joined the Hammond USA, which counts Billy Preston, Fats Waller, Booker T. Jones, and Jimmy Smith among its members, in March 2022. On Instagram, Kevin frequently posts career updates and casual snaps capturing his latest experiences with appearing on American Idol.
Kelsie Dolin, Yoli Mayer, Briggs, and others were eliminated from 'American Idol.'
Other performers who made it to the Top 24 on American Idol include Elli Rowe, Tristen Gressett, and Cadence Baker. The Platinum Ticket holders, HunterGirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson did exceptionally well, with all three holding onto their status as American Idol power players.
It was a wholly different story for Ryleigh Madison, Yoli Mayer, Briggs, Kelsie Dolin (who achieved a breakthrough, performing a mind-blowing duet with Betty Maxwell on the "Hollywood Duets Challenge" episode) and others. They are just some of the performers who were eliminated from American Idol.
Catch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.