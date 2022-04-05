Kevin Gullage Is a Fan-Favorite on 'American Idol' — Did He Make It to the Top 24?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for American Idol 2022.

Featuring some 59 contestants, the "Showstoppers Round" of American Idol marks a turning point in the competition, allowing the judges and the viewers to suss out who deserves to compete for the top spot.

Noah Thompson, Kelsie Dolin, Kevin Gullage, and others took to the stage hoping they would score a victory. What happened? Who made it to the Top 24 on American Idol? How did Kevin Gullage fare?