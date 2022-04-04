Betty Maxwell, aka Miss America 2016, Is Competing on 'American Idol'By Leila Kozma
Apr. 4 2022, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
The second installment of Hollywood Week on American Idol features performances by Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene, Allegra Miles and Taylor Fagins, and many other pairs.
The winner of Miss America 2016, who made her debut on American Idol a short while ago, also took to the stage to impress the judges with a superb duet. Who did Betty Maxwell team up with? What's there to know about the former Miss America?
Betty Maxwell entered 'American Idol' a few years after winning the Miss America pageant.
For Season 5, Episode 8 of American Idol, Betty Maxwell teams up with Kelsie Dolin, an 18-year-old Boone County, W.Va. native who has been open about the complications she has had to face while trying to overcome performance anxiety.
According to the judges of American Idol and the viewers, Betty and Kelsie absolutely crushed it. Their vibrant take on Pink's song, "Just Give Me a Reason," garnered rave reviews across the board.
Betty Maxwell has already demonstrated exceptional singing chops on 'American Idol.'
Betty delivered an unforgettable take on "A Moment Like This," a ditty by the first-ever winner of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson —Kelly won the competition in 2002, releasing the song the same year.
Thanks to the brilliant duet that aired on Sunday, April 3, 2022, Betty and Kelsie both earned the opportunity to proceed to the next round and continue performing alongside the likes of Kevin Gullage, Yoli Mayor, Jordan Chase, and Kenedi Anderson.
Betty Maxwell first entered the spotlight several years ago.
Betty was crowned as the winner of Miss America 2016.
The pageant immediately propelled her into the spotlight, allowing her to gain experience with acting and other creative disciplines such as writing. Her book, Miss Unlikely: From Farm Girl to Miss America, came out in 2019. After winning Miss America 2016, Betty served as the National Goodwill Ambassador for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
A talented actress, she also appeared in Family, a short film written and directed by Jason Jeffery, and House of Many Sorrows, a full-feature film by Barry J. Gillis. House of Many Sorrows stars Kim Sønderholm, Laurence R. Harvey, and others.
Betty Maxwell counts her husband, Spencer Maxwell, among her loyal supporters.
Betty and Spencer got married on April 13, 2018 at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon, Ga.
They frequently share envy-inducing snapshots of their latest and most romantic hangouts on Instagram. Avid travelers, Betty and Spencer have visited Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and other exciting destinations in the past.
Spencer could easily be described as Betty's No. 1 fan. As an Instagram post shared on July 2, 2019 attests, Spencer has a very impressive tattoo of Betty's real first name in Greek, Bacililky, on his chest.
Betty and Spencer started dating in March 2015 — a few months before Betty was crowned as Miss America 2016.
Catch new episodes of American Idol every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.