Betty Maxwell, aka Miss America 2016, Is Competing on 'American Idol'

The second installment of Hollywood Week on American Idol features performances by Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene, Allegra Miles and Taylor Fagins, and many other pairs.

The winner of Miss America 2016, who made her debut on American Idol a short while ago, also took to the stage to impress the judges with a superb duet. Who did Betty Maxwell team up with? What's there to know about the former Miss America?