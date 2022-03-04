Leah Marlene Charmed 'American Idol' Judges With Her Wacky Personality and Stellar Chops

Leah, 20, hails from Normal, Ill., and she grew up in a household filled with music. "Music has been a part of me since I was born," she shared. "I was very expressive. I wore, like, really questionable fashion choices. I was very hyper, very stupid and goofy."

Leah continued: "I've been watching this show since I was really young. I was practically coming out the birth canal when Kelly Clarkson won, which is crazy. My plan is to go in there and hopefully not trip."