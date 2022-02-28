'American Idol' Contestant Normandy's Voice Stunned Judges and Fans From the Beginning

Normandy came to fans' attention from literally the first episode of this season of American Idol. A 29-year-old gamer from Baltimore, Normandy revealed immediately to judges and viewers that she has an unusually high-pitched speaking voice. However, she doesn't consider it to be a bad thing, as she leans into her quirky persona by accessorizing her outfits with things such as bunny shoes and a carrot purse.

Per her Instagram, Normandy is also a makeup aficionado and a proud cat mom.