Did Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Make It Through to Hollywood on 'American Idol'?

It's often said that "the apple doesn't fall from the tree," and in the case of Grace, that is definitely the case. As soon as she opened her mouth, this amazing sound came out. So, did Grace get a Golden Ticket or, better yet, a Platinum Ticket from the judges on American Idol? Keep reading to see out if she made it through to the next round and to find out more about who Aretha Franklin's granddaughter is.