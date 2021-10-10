Is 'Grantchester' a True Story? Here's Why PBS' Detective Show Seems so Realistic

While many people celebrate shows on Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max, PBS has been feeding fans a steady diet of British TV classics in recent years. With shows such as Call the Midwife , Downton Abbey , and Grantchester , they offer a wide range of television alternatives to the American dramas and comedies people have known and love.

For those unfamiliar with Grantchester, the plot of the show follows curious vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton) and later vicar William Davenport (Tom Brittney) as they solve crimes in the Cambridgeshire town known as Grantchester. Based on the show's six seasons and the lead actors' good looks, the show has quickly become a fan favorite — but is it based on a true story?

Read on for everything we know about Grantchester.