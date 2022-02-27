The PBS Masterpiece Hit ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Got a Supersized Renewal

Get ready for a lot more charming veterinarian action! PBS Masterpiece in the United States and Channel 5 in the UK have renewed the period drama All Creatures Great and Small for Season 3… and Season 4!

Like the first two seasons, the third and fourth go-rounds will each boast six episodes and a Christmas special.

And the supersized renewal makes sense: All Creatures Great and Small is the highest-rated show on Channel 5 and the biggest title on PBS Masterpiece, Variety reveals.