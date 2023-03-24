Distractify
Source: Getty Images

Who Are Luke Combs's Kids? "Gettin' Old" Features a Song Inspired by His Son and Father

Mar. 24 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

As one of the biggest names in country music today, Luke Combs is on top of the world. It's hard to believe that the accomplished singer-songwriter was once rejected from The Voice, but it's clear that decision was one of the show's biggest fumbles ever. Luke has gone on to solidify himself as a Grammy nominee, Country Music Award winner, and Billboard-charting artist. Now, in 2023, he blessed fans once again with his latest project: "Gettin' Old."

Fans are as familiar as can be with Luke's music by now, but what about the details of his personal life? Namely, does the country star have any kids? Keep reading for details, including how it all links back to his new song "Take You With Me."

Source: Getty Images
Does Luke Combs have kids? He already has one son, and just announced another!

Back in 2020, Luke married his longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking. The couple announced on Jan. 20, 2022, via Luke's Instagram, that they were expecting their first child, a son, that coming summer. "Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride," the star captioned his post.

Just as Luke said, their son Tex Lawrence was born in June 2022. In the time since, Luke and Nicole have both shared plenty of snaps of themselves with their child on Instagram, giving fans a look at plenty of adorable moments.

On March 21, 2023, Luke and Nicole announced that they're having a second son. The happy couple revealed that the new bundle of joy is expected to arrive in September 2023.

The meaning of Luke's new song "Take You With Me" focuses on his father and his son.

Luke's new album "Gettin' Old" features the standout track "Take You With Me," which is an ode to his father and his son. The song shifts perspectives from when Luke was young and looking up to his father to the present day when he now has a son of his own and is placed in his father's shoes.

The song's early moments are set in the past with Luke as a youngster. He sings, "Daddy, what's that mean, that little turtle and a rabbit? / He sat me in that seat, showed me the wheel and how to grab it / He said, 'I’ll work the pedals if you climb up on my knee, I'll take you with me.'" Clearly, Luke reminisces fondly on his childhood days with his father.

The country singer digs in deeper in the chorus where he says "If it was up to me, we'd do everything together / And when you're young like that, you think those days last forever / Didn't know back then how much those words would mean / 'I'll take you with mе.'"

Later on, Luke transitions to his current perspective now that he has a son of his own. He sings, "Got a youngin' of my own, he's too young to understand it / When he gets a little older, watchin' the stage where I'm standin' / He'll know it's about him when he hears me sing, 'I'll take you with me.'"

