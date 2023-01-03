Lainey Wilson's "Fat Butt" Has Inspired a New TikTok Trend
If you've been watching Yellowstone, you may have noticed that during Season 5, the show introduced a new character: Abby, who is played by country singer Lainey Wilson.
Lainey, known for her songs like "Small Town Girl" and "Workin' Overtime," is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in country music. And as of late, she's also at the center of a new TikTok trend, which involves showing some love to your bum (yes, really!).
See how Lainey inspired this new cheeky social media fad.
Lainey Wilson fans are obsessed with her music... and her butt.
It's hard not to notice that Lainey was gifted with a fabulous voice and butt. The country songstress occasionally talks about the latter during shows and is almost always seen donning bell-bottom pants that further accentuate her curves. On TikTok, there are countless videos from her fans that zoom in on/admire her "dump truck."
In fact, Lainey even took to TikTok said in one of her own videos that she can't scroll through the app "without seeing my fat butt in everything."
While all this attention surrounding Lainey's butt could be seen as offensive, the Yellowstone star seems to be cool with it. She also takes pride in her body. Seeing how confident she is in her own skin, fans are following her lead with the "Heart Like a Truck" trend.
If you aren't familiar with "Heart Like a Truck," it's actually one of Lainey's songs. The trend entails playing that song while donning bell-bottom jeans and celebrating your big ole dump trunk.
"Did Lainey Wilson just turn my biggest insecurity into my biggest flex?" wrote one TikTok user in a video that demonstrates the trend.
Another said in a video, "My biggest flex is I'm built like Lainey Wilson."
Lainey Wilson's New Year's resolution is to "maintain my big a--."
Like many of us, Lainey made a New Year's resolution — and of course, it has to do with her rear end.
“This year’s resolution is going to be to maintain my big a-- so more people can kiss it," she wrote on Twitter. Fans found humor in this resolution and became ever further enamored by her bottom.
Maybe we should take Lainey's lead and prioritize our bums in the new year!