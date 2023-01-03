'White Noise' Introduces Us to an Alluring New Drug — Is It Real?

Not only that, but Babette gets taken advantage of by the pharmaceutical industry, which doesn’t always have the most humane testing when it comes to new drugs. In fact, the industry does take advantage of those who need its drugs through skyrocketing sale prices despite low manufacturing costs. Babette’s situation is a physical manifestation of that on a smaller scale that’s easier to comprehend. So while Dylar is fictional, its effects feel very real.

White Noise is now available to stream on Netflix.