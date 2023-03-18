Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images '65' Star Adam Driver's Wife Is Expecting the Couple's Second Child — Details By Katherine Stinson Mar. 17 2023, Published 10:02 p.m. ET

In another case of, "Sorry ladies and gentlemen, he's taken," we present exhibit A, for Adam Driver. The star, best known for his turn as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, has been married for 10 years and counting.

So, who is Adam Driver's wife? How did the couple meet? Do they have any kids together, and if so, how many? Here's everything we know about Adam Driver's wife and kids.



Adam Driver and his wife co-founded a charity.

Adam met his future wife, Joanne Tucker, when they were both students at Juilliard University (although the actual year they met hasn't been confirmed, Adam started attending Joanne sometime after he was medically discharged from the Marines in 2004, and he graduated from Juilliard in 2009, so the couple met sometime between 2004 to 2009). They must have been close before 2006, given the fact that they co-founded the charity Arts in the Armed Forces together in that year.

Adam and Joanne tied the knot in 2013. Per a report from People, Adam didn't address news about their first child until his monologue hosting Saturday Night Live in 2020, when he joked, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."



How many kids does the '65' star have?

Adam keeps his six-year-old son's name private, but via a report from People, we know that Adam's first kid isn't exactly blown away by his dad's A-list status. Adam revealed during an appearance on Late Show With Seth Meyers that, "[My son] hates movies... He hates them. I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was OK.'"

So, will Adam and Joanne's second kid be any different? Joanne was spotted by PageSix sporting a baby bump in February 2023. We haven't met Adam's second son (or first daughter!) yet. Adam and Joanne are typically very private about their family life (beyond Adam cracking jokes to Seth Meyers about the fact that his son ended up hating Adam's latest film, 65 even though Adam only did the movie because his son like dinosaurs!)

Joanne is also an an actor.

Did you know that Joanne actually co-starred in one of Adam's films? The actor appeared in the 2019 film The Report, which featured her husband as a leading man. She's also a dancer. According to Adam, Joanne helped him readjust to civilian life after being discharged from the Marines.