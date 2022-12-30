Is Noah Baumbach's Somewhat Apocalyptic Comedy 'White Noise' Based on a Book?

When director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) works with his longtime romantic partner, director, screenwriter, and actress Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), it further proves that they're a match made in heaven. The Oscar-nominated filmmakers' newest endeavor is the dystopian and "absurdist" comedy White Noise — which sees Noah as its director and writer and Greta as its co-lead.

The story follows a somewhat dysfunctional blended family as they navigate their crumbling world after a toxic chemical spill.