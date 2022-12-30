How Many Episodes Is Apple TV Plus's High-Stakes Thriller 'Echo 3'?

Echo 3 is based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (which has also been translated as Heroes Fly To Her). It was previously loosely adapted into the 2018 Israeli TV series When Heroes Fly from creator Omri Givon.

The Apple TV Plus version — which, per Esquire, reduces the amount of characters and Americanizes them — premiered on Nov. 23, 2022. Let's discuss the explosive series's total episode schedule.