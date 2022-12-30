How Many Episodes Is Apple TV Plus's High-Stakes Thriller 'Echo 3'?
Looking for a high-stakes action-packed thriller? Look no further. Apple TV Plus's newest thriller series Echo 3 puts viewers in the middle of a frantic search for a missing woman. "If you're out there and you're listening, we're all so worried about you," Luke Evans (Dracula Untold) says via radio. "You did nothing wrong. We're going to find a way out of this."
From creator Mark Boal, the series's synopsis reads as follows:
"When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband — both elite U.S. Army commandos — struggle to find her amid a guerilla war, discovering that the woman they love might have a secret."
Echo 3 is based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (which has also been translated as Heroes Fly To Her). It was previously loosely adapted into the 2018 Israeli TV series When Heroes Fly from creator Omri Givon.
The Apple TV Plus version — which, per Esquire, reduces the amount of characters and Americanizes them — premiered on Nov. 23, 2022. Let's discuss the explosive series's total episode schedule.
When's the finale date for Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'?
The first three episodes of Echo 3 — titled "Flyaway," "Tora Bora in the City," and "The Gambler" — dropped on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. From there, episodes release weekly on Fridays.
The series is comprised of ten episodes and is set to release its final episode, "Heat," on Jan. 13, 2023. There are currently no synopses available for Episodes 9 and 10.
Where was 'Echo 3' filmed?
When asked what about the original material made him want to create the series, Mark Boal spoke to Screen Rant about his inspirations and eventually the show's main filming location.
"Well, the real inspiration here was wanting to set something in Latin America, and tell a story that takes place on two continents. That's really how it all got started, and then we filmed mostly in Colombia," he began.
"Once you get past the first episode, it's all basically taking place in Colombia, and we shot down there for a year. That was an incredible experience, but I think it also brings a lot of cinematic chops and value to the show that you might not otherwise get if you're shooting in a backlot behind the studio in L.A.," Mark continued.
Additionally, star Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) spoke to ComicBook.com about his experience filming in the South American country.
"I think to me shooting Echo 3 felt more like shooting 10 independent movies," he shared. "We never shot on a stage or anything. We spent about eight months in Colombia. We traveled from Bogota to the jungle to Cartagena in the north of the country and ended up shooting on the islands and it felt like we were always on our toes and trying to catch on to wherever the story was taking us."
Though we can only imagine the hard work that was put into the series, we're sure traversing Colombia came with some personal Instagram-worthy perks.
The first eight episodes of Echo 3 are currently streaming on Apple TV Plus.