Chishiya Is One of the Most Cunning Players in 'Alice in Borderland' — Does He Die?

Though the series primarily focuses on protagonists Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they try to survive together, the show also follows Shuntarō Chishiya (Nijirō Murakami), another player who's far more cunning and ruthless than most. He is one of the few original players from Season 1 who manages to make it to Season 2. But what becomes of him in the latest installment, which began streaming on Dec. 22?

Does Chishiya die in Alice in Borderland?