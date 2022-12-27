The Unequivocal List of the 9 Best Netflix Series in 2022

By far the best reality series/docuseries to come out of Netflix in 2022, How to Build a Sex Room follows interior designer Melanie Rose as she works with clients to create their dream sex rooms. But it isn't just an HGTV carbon copy — in the series, Melanie gets to know her clients on a more intimate level as they discover and share things about their own sexualities.

The show normalizes and highlights all sorts of relationships, and makes sex less of a taboo and more of a way to deepen relationships.