'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Is Joining Marvel's 'Coven of Chaos' — Who Is He Playing?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't quite done with the world of magic and chaos just yet. After becoming a breakout favorite in 2021's critically acclaimed WandaVision, series antagonist Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will soon star in her own Disney Plus series entitled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. When last we left her in WandaVision, Agatha was forcefully imprisoned in her "nosy neighbor" sitcom persona by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) after the former tried to steal Wanda's chaos magic.
As of this writing, there isn't much that we know in terms of plot details, including whether or not Agatha will be able to escape her imprisonment. What we do know, though, is who will be joining Kathryn Hahn in the cast. In early November 2022, Variety reported that Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been tapped to appear in the series.
Who will Joe Locke be playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Fans are already speculating that he'll play a major Marvel character. Here's what we know so far.
Who is Joe Locke in 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'?
In the realm of entertainment, Joe Locke is best known for his starring role in Netflix's Heartstopper. He portrays main character Charlie Spring, a gay and recently outed schoolboy who falls in love with his male classmate.
As a gay man in real life, he contributed directly to undoing the ban on gay men donating blood in his home country of the Isle of Man.
Now, he'll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Coven of Chaos show on Disney Plus.
However, Marvel Studios has remained rather tight-lipped on who he'll be playing in the series. Reportedly, representatives for Joe declined to comment on his role, per Variety. Despite this, fans are already speculating that he'll be playing Wiccan.
In case you're not aware, Wiccan is the superhero moniker for Billy Kaplan, one of the Scarlet Witch's children. Like his mother, he has the power to control chaos magic. The character has already appeared in multiple Marvel Studios projects.
Wiccan is also one of Marvel Comics' most prominent gay heroes. Given that Joe Locke is gay in real life, it would make sense for a gay man to be portraying a gay character in that respect.
He joins the likes of Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), and Patti Harrison (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as an LGBTQ actor in the MCU.
Joe Locke isn't the only big name joining the cast. Variety also confirmed that Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza will also appear in the spinoff in yet another unknown role.
Emma Caulfield also reprises her WandaVision role as Sarah Proctor. The show also stars Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to release in 2023 on Disney Plus.