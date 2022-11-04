'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Is Joining Marvel's 'Coven of Chaos' — Who Is He Playing?

As of this writing, there isn't much that we know in terms of plot details, including whether or not Agatha will be able to escape her imprisonment. What we do know, though, is who will be joining Kathryn Hahn in the cast. In early November 2022, Variety reported that Heartstopper star Joe Locke has been tapped to appear in the series.

Who will Joe Locke be playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Fans are already speculating that he'll play a major Marvel character. Here's what we know so far.