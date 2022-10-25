Bill Murray's Character in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Is Raising Eyebrows
Months before some of the disturbing allegations against Bill Murray surfaced, he was cast in a little Marvel movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The highly anticipated blockbuster is set to hit theaters in February 2023, but in light of Bill's recent controversies, fans are curious about his role in the film.
Who does Bill Murray play in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? And what is the studio's plan of action if fans want him removed from the film? Here's what you need to know.
Who does Bill Murray play in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?
According to ScreenRant, in January 2022, Bill Murray let slip on The Eli Manning Show that he would play a "bad guy" in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Further details on his character have been kept under wraps, with Marvel not even announcing his character would appear in the film, despite Bill's insistence he would appear beginning in 2021.
However, upon the release of the first trailer for the film, fans and critics alike believe they have discovered who Bill's mystery character may be. One Reddit user alleges that Bill's character is the little-known Marvel character Krylar, who will be working for Kang. Krylar is also reportedly an ex-flame of Janet Van Dyne's (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the film for added tension.
Who is Krylar in Marvel Comics?
In the comics, Krylar only appears in one instance, and it's an issue of The Incredible Hulk from 1972. In the issue, Krylar is a green-skinned alien scientist who dies later in the issue. However, there is one important point to make about the obscure character: his ties to the Quantum Realm, which, in the comics, was known as the "Micro-Realm" at the time.
An obscure character like Krylar leaves a lot of room for interpretation, so whatever director Peyton Reed has up his sleeve, fans will have to wait and find out. In the meantime, it seems as though Scott, Janet, Hank, Hope, and Cassie are surrounded by enemies on their trip to the Quantum Realm.
In light of Bill Murray's controversies, what do fans think of his appearing in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?
At present, there are no petitions to remove Bill from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but social media has been abuzz with fury after the laundry list of controversies that have emerged against him. One fan tweeted, "You know @MarvelStudios, since this doesn't come out until February, there's time for you to do reshoots and cut Bill Murray out."
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast has also faced controversy over the casting of Evangeline Lilly, who notably took an anti-vaccination stance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress also attended an "anti-vaccine mandate" rally in January 2022, much to the ire of Marvel fans.
Until there's more information available, fans will have to wait and see what happens. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.