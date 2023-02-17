Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios 'Quantumania' Reveals Janet van Dyne Befriended [SPOILER] in the Quantum Realm By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:35 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. When it comes to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the central theme of the superhero flick is family secrets. Everyone, and we mean everyone, is keeping secrets from the titular hero (Paul Rudd) at the beginning of the movie — from Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank (Michael Douglas) not telling him what they're working on in the basement to Cassie (Kathryn Lang) keeping quiet about her (multiple) times in jail, Scott is completely in the dark.

Of course, we can't forget about the queen of secrecy, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Viewers quickly learn that she hasn't told the family everything about her 30 years in the Quantum Realm, but the truth comes out once they're all trapped in the minuscule dimension. So, what happened to Janet van Dyne in the Quantum Realm? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Marvel Studios

What happened to Janet van Dyne in the Quantum Realm?

At the start of Quantumania, audiences see Janet exploring the Quantum Realm. As otherworldly creatures start closing in on her, someone shoots them down — that someone turns out to be Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Once we're back in the present, Janet seems incredibly triggered by the Quantum Realm; when she and the rest of the Ant-Man family get transported there, Janet is uneasy and visibly shaken. Hope eventually confronts Janet over her fear, asking her, "what are you so afraid of?" Thankfully, the truth spills out.

Kang and his neuro-kinetic ship in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Janet recalls meeting a traveler, a scientist of sorts, who crashed off course and landed in the Quantum Realm. She remembers his ship, describing it as beyond anything she'd ever seen before since it could travel the multiverse. The two did all they could to recharge the ship, but nothing worked. With no way out, Janet and Kang formed a friendship — she told him all about her family, but Kang didn't reveal much about himself.

The dynamic duo eventually brought his ship back to life, albeit it took ages. Now, it's a neuro-kinetic ship (meaning it's connected to Kang's thoughts), so when Janet touched it, she felt and saw everything her so-called "friend" did. Kang annihilated hundreds of timelines like they never even existed, and as a result, he was exiled to the Quantum Realm.

Kang the Conqueror will definitely be back for revenge.

But, with his ship up and running, Kang had a way out ... or did he? Janet recalls blowing up the engine core, thus keeping him in the Quantum Realm. When we return to the present, Janet sees that Kang made his prison (the Quantum Realm) his empire with weapons and technology centuries ahead of our world.