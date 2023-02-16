Gus Kenworthy Suffers a "Life-Threatening Anaphylactic Reaction" on Fox's 'Special Forces'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Fox's newest reality competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, pushes 16 celebrities outside of the comfort of their swanky mansions and elite lifestyles and drops them in the middle of the Jordanian desert. Hoping to survive 10 days of training, these recruits undergo real-life Special Ops exercises that are overseen by former military personnel, who are referred to as the Directing Staff.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the competition, the recruits are pushed to their limits both mentally and physically. On Day 8, former MLB star Mike Piazza decides to withdraw from the competition, telling his co-stars that he is physically drained. After the remaining five recruits complete the challenge, back at base camp, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy falls ill. So, what happened to Gus? Keep reading to find out why the 31-year-old was forced to medically withdraw from the competition.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Gus Kenworthy on 'Special Forces'? Olympian is taken to the hospital for "life-threatening" reaction.

In Episode 8, titled "Courage," Gus tells the DS that he put his numbered armband down on the ground and can no longer find it during a challenge. Remi Adeleke tells Gus that when they get back to base camp, he will have to "pay the man," which means Gus will endure an additional physical task as a form of punishment for leaving his gear behind.

At the campsite, Remi tells Gus to get completely wet and cover his entire body in sand; then, the former pro athlete is told to do 20 burpees. After completing the task, Gus begins to feel ill. He tells former pro soccer star Carli Lloyd that he has a "horrible feeling in his chest," and begins to violently vomit.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Taken to the medical tent, Gus tells the medic that he feels as though something is caught in his throat and his stomach feels tight. The Olympian says he feels like he's suffering from an allergic reaction. While the medic can't pinpoint what caused the reaction, the voiceover explains that because Gus has suffered a "life-threatening anaphylactic reaction," he needs to be taken to the hospital in case of "rebound anaphylaxis."