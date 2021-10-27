Carli Lloyd Just Recently Healed a 12-Year Rift With the Rest of Her Family

An icon of US Women's Soccer has played her final match. Carli Lloyd , who has been with the US Women's National Team for more than a decade, ended her career with the team with a 6-0 victory over South Korea. In light of her retirement, many fans want to learn more about Carli, including the details of a long-standing rift between her and her family.

Why did Carli Lloyd not talk to her family?

As of 2020, Carli had not spoken with her family for 12 years. As she detailed in her 2016 book When Nobody Was Watching: My Hard-Fought Journey to the Top of the Soccer World, much of the problem stemmed from her relationship with her personal coach James Galanis, who she was with for 17 years before the two parted ways in 2020. Her family felt that James had come between them, and ultimately led her to be socially ostracized.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In the book, Carli said that her father through her out of the house in 2008, and that battle ultimately meant that she wasn't even invited to her sister's wedding. At first, she began speaking with her sister, and that eventually led her to reconcile with the rest of the family. "I was talking to my sister since 2016 since my book had come out, so we had a relationship," Lloyd said in an interview with Today.

"I think I just got to a point where you go for so long with not talking, and you kind of are like a ‘Why are we doing this?’ type of thing. I think it was many different factors that contributed to that," she continued. "So she kind of helped break the ice a little bit and sort of be that buffer to my parents and my brother." Now, she has reunited with her family, and is celebrating holidays with them.