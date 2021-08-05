Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Opens up About Reconnecting With Her Estranged Family After 12 Years

Though 2020 was a tough year for most, for soccer star Carli Llyod , it was a turning point in her career and her personal life. After undergoing knee surgery and the Tokyo Summer Olympics being postponed an additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the New Jersey native was able to reconnect with her estranged family.

Carli opened up in her 2016 memoir When Nobody Was Watching: My Hard-Fought Journey to the Top of the Soccer World that she and her parents had not spoken for more than a decade. The U.S. Women's Soccer star even revealed that she had not been invited to her sister's wedding due to their ongoing family rift. So, what changed?

Keep reading to find out more about how Carli reconnected with her family.