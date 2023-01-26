Danny Amendola Threatens to Quit Fox's 'Special Forces' — Does He Leave?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The new reality series — Special Forces: World's Toughest Test — follows 16 celebs as they embark on a journey of self-discovery, pushing both their mind and body to the breaking point in the Jordanian desert. Can these celebs last for 10 days and complete the Special OPs training course designed by real-life former military personnel? In Episode 5 of Fox's jaw-dropping reality competition series, only eight of the original 16 recruits remain after the extreme challenges forced half of the celebs to either medically tap or quit on their own accord.

Article continues below advertisement

With only eight recruits remaining in the program, the Directing Staff decide to dial up the pressure and find out who can remain level-headed while under extreme duress. Former NFL player, Danny Amendola has passed every challenge the DS have thrown his way. But, has the competition gotten to be too much for the athlete? During a heated altercation with Mark "Billy" Billingham, Danny threatens to quit. So, does he leave Special Forces?

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Does Danny Amendola leave 'Special Forces'? Here's what to know!

In Episode 5, aptly titled "Pressure," it seems Danny reaches his breaking point. After completing the pressure test exercise, the former professional athlete gets into a heated exchange with Billy. Danny claims that he feels disrespected by the Staff member and threatens to exit the competition. Though his co-stars convince Danny to remain in the competition, fellow recruit Mike Piazza also states that if Danny leaves the game, he too will tap.

Later that night, Danny is called into a meeting with the Directing Staff. Billy tries to explain to Danny that their job is to put pressure on the recruits and see who can shake off their remarks and fall in line. In the final moments, Danny continues to engage in a heated face-to-face discussion with Billy. Unfortunately, the episode ends before it is revealed if Danny will exit the show before day 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox