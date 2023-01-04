Is There a Prize for Completing 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'? Contestant Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)

So, why would these 16 celebs agree to leave the comfort of their cushy mansions to be stranded in the middle of the desert? For Anthony, it was an immediate yes.

"I did it for several reasons. Number one, I'm 58 years old. I thought, 'Man, I'm not gonna be able to do this at 68. So let me try to do this at 58.' Number two, I have traveled with the American military. I've been on Troop Support missions to Afghanistan," he said. "I thought, 'OK, wow, this is a major opportunity for me to really get a feel for what our men and women in uniform go through and what the process is.'"