Anthony Scaramucci Talks Conquering Fears on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' (EXCLUSIVE)
In 2017, American financier and political figure Anthony Scaramucci was fired by then-President Donald Trump after serving just 11 days as the White House Communications Director.
Though "the Mooch" was axed as President Trump's adviser, the entrepreneur seemingly embraced the cameras — and maybe took a play out of the former president's book.
While continuing to run his investment management firm, SkyBridge Capital, Anthony decided to pivot his career and add "reality TV star" to his resume.
In 2019, Anthony was part of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother but exited the house after just six days. In a surprise twist, the Mooch revealed in a video that he was "not a Big Brother houseguest" but "part of a Big Brother twist."
Now, Anthony is returning to reality TV in Fox's new ultimate competition show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Anthony opened up about the new series, including why he decided to push himself to his limits in this grueling reality series.
Anthony Scaramucci now: The businessman dishes on Fox's reality competition series 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.'
Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will follow 16 celebrities as they tackle rigorous training exercises led by an elite team of former Special Forces operatives.
"If you want to get a sense for how human beings that are typically pampered and frankly very spoiled, myself included, handle an environment of great distress, where they're stripped away of their rank and their position in life, and they're forced to sleep on a thin [mattress] in 105-degree heat with no running water in the facility, no real plumbing," he teased, adding, "If you want to see how people react to a situation like that, you should watch this show."
With these celebrities being tested physically, mentally, and emotionally, the Mooch revealed that some of his toughest challenges included being set on fire, as well as being locked in a car that was submerged underwater. However, the most frightening obstacle for the Mooch to overcome were the ones that included being at a high altitude.
"The thing that scared the life out of me, and they do show it in one of the sizzle reels, I stupidly told these people [that] I was afraid of heights," he said. "So every opportunity they had to put me at a high height, they took advantage of that. They had me leaning off of a cliff. God only knows how high it was."
Though the Mooch said he was "scared out of my mind," after completing the challenges, the businessman explained that he felt a "bit of euphoria."
"There was a little bit of a, 'OK, yeah, I'm capable of doing this. I'm capable of fighting through my fears. I'm physically tough enough, but I'm also mentally tough enough to handle this,'" he said.
Does Anthony Scaramucci make it to the end of 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test'?
Part of the lure of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is that not everyone is cut out to be an operative — i.e., not everyone will make it to the end of the training course. Whether a celebrity is medically discharged from the show or opts to call it quits on their own accord, this reality competition series is not for the faint of heart and promises to push each individual to their limits.
So, does the Mooch make it to the end?
While Anthony couldn't reveal whether he completes this extreme military training course, the 58-year-old told us that he did everything he could to "hang in there for as long as he possibly could."
"But, you know, I came to play," he added. "And I definitely came not to leave, unless I really needed to. So I'll just leave it at that."
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.