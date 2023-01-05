Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim.

Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.

For 10 days, these celebrities will be put through grueling physical and psychological challenges that will push them to their breaking point. With no grand prize and no special treatment, not everyone will survive this rigorous training exercise.