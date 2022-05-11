Jon Gosselin Once Starred on 'Jon and Kate Plus Eight' –– What's His Net Worth Now?

The final episode of Jon and Kate Plus Eight premiered in November 2009. Then, TLC decided to take things in a whole new direction. The network abruptly changed the name of the show to Kate Plus Eight in the summer of 2010, in an attempt to continue the reality show without Jon's presence. But they were forced to shut down production when Jon hit them with a cease-and-desist order. His lawyers were not about to let Kate continue with the show without his presence.