NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

While he continues to show off his remarkable basketball talents, Dwight is starting to venture into the entertainment industry. In September 2021, he appeared on Season 6 of The Masked Singer; now, he's enduring some of the most grueling challenges in Fox's new boot-camp-style reality competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Following the intense series premiere, let's take the opportunity to learn more about the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. For starters, what is Dwight Howard's net worth? Let's find out.