What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You
In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible.
After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
However, while her original series highlighted the mental toll of raising a set of twins and sextuplets, the newest series she’s starring in focuses entirely on the physical.
With Special Forces: World's Toughest Test being Kate’s first reappearance on reality television since Kate Plus Date’s less-than-stellar reviews in 2019, you might be wondering about her net worth. Here’s what we know about her net worth and latest reality television adventure.
What Is Kate Gosselin’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kate’s estimated net worth is $500,000.
After appearing in several popular reality television shows and publishing four books over the years, Kate’s low net worth is relatively unexpected. However, she has been out of the reality television spotlight for quite some time now — and has eight children to care for (all of whom attended private school).
Kate Gosselin
Reality Television Personality, Author, Nurse
Net worth: $500,000
Kate Gosselin is a reality television personality best known for starring in Jon & Kate Plus 8, later Kate Plus 8, on TLC. The series followed the mother of eight as she navigated the trials and tribulations of raising twins and sextuplets. The show ended in 2017. She has also appeared in Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date. Kate is now competing on Fox’s Special Forces: The Toughest Test.
Birth date: March 28, 1975
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa.
Birth name: Katie Irene Kreider
Father: Kenton Kreider
Mother: Charlene Kreider
Marriage: Jon Gosselin (m. 1999–2009)
Children: Mady, Cara, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel
Education: Reading Hospital and Medical Center
Having worked as a nurse in Troutman, N.C., several years after Kate Plus Date was canceled in 2019, her current career salary is meager compared to what she was making on Jon & Kate Plus 8. According to The Richest, Kate made $250,000 per 30-minute episode in 2009 alone.
What is 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'?
Filmed in 2022 and released on Jan. 4, 2023, the 47-year-old embarks on her most difficult challenge to date, Fox’s Special Forces: The Toughest Test. Featuring celebrities such as Jamie Lynn Spears, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, Dwight Howard, and more, Fox’s new reality series emulates real special forces training.
Complete with a staff of ex-Special Forces Operatives, 16 celebrities from different backgrounds must compete in a series of exhausting challenges to prove they have what it takes to thrive under harsh physical and mental conditions.
Kate's net worth will likely increase due to her latest reality television appearance.
With Kate appearing alongside 15 other celebrities in Fox’s highly-anticipated new series, her net worth is likely to increase — depending on the show’s success. But for Kate, the only thing that matters is impressing her children. "I really secretly wanted cool mom points, especially from my boys,” the mother of eight told People.
To see Kate in action for yourself, and see if she scores those cool mom points, tune into Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.