What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible.

After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.

However, while her original series highlighted the mental toll of raising a set of twins and sextuplets, the newest series she’s starring in focuses entirely on the physical.