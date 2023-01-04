Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

After retiring from the game he once dominated in 2007, Mike shifted his focus toward his family; however, he's officially back in the spotlight as he will appear in Fox's new reality competition series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Ahead of the series premiere, let's take the opportunity to learn more about the Hall of Famer.

For starters, who is Mike Piazza's wife? Let's find out! Plus, stick around to learn more about his baseball career.