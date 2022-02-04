Who Is Gus Kenworthy Dating? He Posted Pics With a Mystery Man Last Fall

Gus‘s most high-profile relationship so far has been with an actor named Matt Wilkas. The two dated from 2015 to 2019 and had a 14-year age gap, but it didn’t seem to get in the way of their romance whatsoever. They met with the help of Instagram and sparked up a romance from there. Gus told Out magazine in 2016, “I’d seen Matt in the movie Gayby, and he'd pop up on my Instagram with these videos he makes … I followed him, he followed me back, and I wrote him this really long message on Instagram [inviting him to coffee].”