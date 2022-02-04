Who Is Gus Kenworthy Dating? He Posted Pics With a Mystery Man Last Fall

Who Is Gus Kenworthy Dating? He Posted Pics With a Mystery Man Last FallBy Stephanie Harper
Feb. 4 2022, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Whenever the Olympic games take over everyone’s television screens, the world tends to grow more and more curious about Olympic athletes and what they've got going on in their lives. People participating in the Olympics have so much more going on in their day-to-day than just showing off their athletic skills!
They also have personal lives for their fans to inquire about. Gus Kenworthy is one of the most talented skiers to compete in the Olympics with 1.2 million fans on Instagram today. Who is he dating at the moment? Here’s what fans of the handsome athlete should know.
Who is Gus Kenworthy dating right now?
After taking home a silver medal in the 2014 Olympics, Gus came out in 2015 letting the world know that he’s gay. In an episode of Netflix's Coming Out Colton, Gus explained, “When I came out publicly, I had just started dating a guy, and he kind of just ended up being my mentor in a lot of ways and helped usher me into the community because I had been so actively avoiding it. And I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him. So I’m sort of excited to be that same thing for Colton, in a way."
Based on some pics Gus posted on Instagram in September 2021, it seems possible he might be dating a new mystery guy at this time. He shared a series of pics from his Greek island vacation, and one of those pictures showed him holding hands with someone. Unfortunately for everyone out there who’s curious to know more about Gus's new possible boyfriend, he hasn’t identified who the man is just yet.
Since posting those pics last September, he hasn’t uploaded any other pictures or videos of himself with the mystery man to his Instagram grid. It’s unclear if the possible relationship is still going on or not.
Who has Gus Kenworthy dated in the past?
Gus‘s most high-profile relationship so far has been with an actor named Matt Wilkas. The two dated from 2015 to 2019 and had a 14-year age gap, but it didn’t seem to get in the way of their romance whatsoever. They met with the help of Instagram and sparked up a romance from there. Gus told Out magazine in 2016, “I’d seen Matt in the movie Gayby, and he'd pop up on my Instagram with these videos he makes … I followed him, he followed me back, and I wrote him this really long message on Instagram [inviting him to coffee].”
Even though Gus put it all on the line by shooting his shot in Matt's IG DMs, he didn’t end up snagging that date until a year later! When they did finally get together, they hit it off. Matt attended the 2018 Olympics on Gus's arm.
The two broke things off in 2019; according to Gus, having a long-distance relationship made it difficult for the couple to maintain their relationship at the time since they were split between Denver and New York.