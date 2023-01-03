Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Was in a Near-Fatal Accident in 2017

Jamie Lynn explained in her book Things I Should Have Said that her daughter Maddie had a life-threatening accident in 2017.

While at her grandparents' house, Maddie went for a ride on her ATV or quad bike. Unfortunately, she apparently lost control and the ATV ended up submerged in a pond while she was strapped in. Fortunately, the young girl survived and suffered no major damage. But for some time, it didn't look like Maddie was going to make it, and Jamie Lynn felt her whole world stop.