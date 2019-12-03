Ethan Craft From 'Lizzie McGuire' Aged Like a Fine Wine, but He's Officially Off the Market

The past few years have been prime time for reboots of our favorite shows, and Disney's Lizzie McGuire is no different. News of a Lizzie McGuire reboot on Disney+ broke on Aug. 24, and fans of the original show have been on a high ever since.

To have Hillary Duff reprise her famous role is one thing, but news of Gordo's return opened the proverbial door for the other supporting characters to come back (Cough, Miranda. Cough, Ethan.)

Ethan Craft was the dreamboat crush on Lizzie McGuire — before she realized in The Lizzie McGuire Movie that Gordo was the one for her — and we'd be more than interested in seeing the actor, Clayton Snyder, reprise his role on the reboot.

Where is Ethan Craft from Lizzie McGuire now? Read on to find out about his post-Lizzie life, his dreamy engagement news, and what Hilary Duff said about him being on the reboot.

Where is Clayton Snyder from Lizzie McGuire now? Ethan Craft certainly wasn't the brains on Lizzie McGuire, so it's nice to know that the actor who played him had some higher education goals. Clayton attended Pepperdine University (which is where Zoey 101 filmed a lot of outdoor scenes for P.C.A.) and he was a member of the water polo team from 2006 to 2009. Before that, the Los Angeles native was the senior class vice-president at his high school.

Clayton graduated from Seaver, the liberal arts college at Pepperdine in 2010. He returned to his acting career after he finished school, and he starred in a slew of short films. Since his Lizzie days, Clayton often gets asked to say his famous "I don't repeat" line from the show when he talked about his haircare routine with Lizzie's parents. In an interview with Today, Clayton referred to his ditzy character as "a lovable fool with the best hair around." Amen to that.

He's also been working as a realtor in the L.A. area, and we just have to assume that his hair helps him get listings. As for whether or not Ethan Craft will make a cameo on Lizzie McGuire 2.0, Hilary Duff told E! News that it's a definite possibility. "He is hot. He's very hot," she said. "I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing." Though Clayton's involvement in the reboot is under wraps, he does have some exciting things going on in his personal life.

Clayton just announced his engagement to Allegra Edwards. In addition to having a more normal life since Lizzie McGuire, 31-year-old Clayton has had some successes in his love life too. He's been dating actress Allegra Rose Edwards for more than 10 years, and they're, quite frankly, adorable on Instagram. Allegra has guest-starred in a lot of comedy favorites, like The Mindy Project, New Girl, and Friends from College.

The couple announced their engagement on Dec. 2, with Clayton posting a picture from when they first began dating back in 2009, juxtaposed with one from the present. The romantic proposal took place on Thanksgiving, surrounded by each of their families.

"Dear Allegra," he captioned the photo. "Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you. He also posted several videos from right after the proposal, which included some prime shots of Allegra's engagement ring.