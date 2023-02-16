Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios Veb Is a New MCU Character in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Who Is Voice by a Familiar Face By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 16 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains minor plot details for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As the first Marvel Studios movie of 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a lot riding on it. The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the first official film of Phase 5, but the movie is already setting the stage for Phase 6. The events of Quantumania will culminate into another Avengers crossover with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is due out in May 2025. That already sounds like too much Marvel for one movie to handle.

But as a standalone superhero film, Quantumania still has some self-contained elements as it continues the superhero adventures of the tutular shrinking-and-growing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his partner-in-crimefighting Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). To that end, the newest Marvel film introduces several new characters to the pantheon. One of them is a little slime friend named Veb. Who is this quirky companion voiced by?

Who voices Veb in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'?

Quantumania is the third official Ant-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows Scott, Hope, Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and Hope's scientist parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) as an experiment gone wrong sends all of them into the otherworldly subatomic plane of the Quantum Realm. There, Scott encounters Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a new adversary who seeks to rule over all space and time.

As Scott and his companions try to put a stop to Kang's plans, they meet plenty of interesting characters along the way. One of them is a slime-like creature named Veb. According to a spoiler thread on Reddit, Veb is a freedom fighter who acts as a translator between the humans and the Quantum Realm's alien-like inhabitants. Many of us will be meeting Veb for the first time, but some folks may recognize the voice behind the slime.

Veb is voiced by actor David Dastmalchian. David previously made full appearances in the first two Ant-Man films as Kurt, a hacker who often teamed up with Scott and their partner Luis (Michael Peña) when they ran heists together. He also voiced Kurt in an episode of Marvel's animated anthology series, What If...? No stranger to the superhero movie genre, he also portrayed Polka-Dot Man in the DCEU film, The Suicide Squad. In fact, one of his earliest credits was as a minor character in 2008's The Dark Knight.